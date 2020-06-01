Hundreds showed up for Mudbash

LAURIINBURG — Hundreds, if not thousands, showed up for the seventh annual Outback ATV Park Mudbash over the weekend despite the storms that tore through the area.

Campers, tents and, of course, ATVs covered the grassy hills and muddy trail ways while adventure seekers enjoyed the outdoors and company of others.

“We had some pretty great concerts,” said Charles Byrd, Outback park manager, “and a record turnout for the bounty hole competition.”

Mud was flying through the air as riders took to the trails and ponds at their own pace, some chose to take it slow and easy while others preferred to take advantage of the muddy open spaces and pick up the pace.

“We had a great time and won a nice four-wheeler,” said David Eudy on Outback’s Facebook page.

Eudy is referring to the 2020 Honda four-wheeler that Iron Horse Motorcycles of Monroe gave away Saturday night before the concerts.

Along with the concerts and riding, there were several vendors of various types on site for everyone to check out and enjoy.

Food vendors selling items from BBQ to pizza were set up along vendor row as well as other vendors selling ATV accessories and t-shirts.

“Thank you to our staff and everyone involved in helping make this such a success,” said Byrd. “Also, thank you to our vendors for providing for our Outbackers.”

During any event such as Mudbash, security is important to help with the safety of those in attendance.

“A big thank you to our security team for doing their best to help keep these guys and gals safe,” said Byrd. “It was a big job trying to police the wearing of helmets, but our team did a great job trying to ensure our four-wheeler riders were wearing them.

“A lot of the riders didn’t want to wear them, but their safety was on the top of our concern list and we wanted to do our part to keep them as safe as possible,” added Byrd.

Due to recent events with riots and protests breaking out, Outback has decided to cancel its upcoming hot summer nights event but has not mentioned canceling August’s back to school bash at this time.

“Thank you again to everyone that came out and enjoyed the event with us,” said Byrd. “We look forward to seeing everyone next time.”

David Eudy wins raffle for a 2020 Honda four-wheeler