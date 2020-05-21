Holiday closing announced

LAURINBURG — Despite Memorial Day celebrations being canceled, some area businesses as well as city and county offices will be closed.

Following are the closings around Scotland County:

— The county landfill will be closed on Friday and Monday.

— County offices will be closed on Friday and Monday. Essential personnel such as law enforcement, medical and a few others will be on hand.

— City offices will be closed on Monday. Essential personnel such as law enforcement and a few others will be on hand.

— The U.S. Post Office will be closed Monday and there will be no home delivery.

— There will be no federal, state, county or local courts open Monday.

— The Laurinburg Exchange office will be closed on Monday.