Holiday closing announced

LAURINBURG — Despite Memorial Day celebrations being canceled, some area businesses as well as city and county offices will be closed.
Following are the closings around Scotland County:
— The county landfill will be closed on Friday and Monday.
— County offices will be closed on Friday and Monday. Essential personnel such as law enforcement, medical and a few others will be on hand.
— City offices will be closed on Monday. Essential personnel such as law enforcement and a few others will be on hand.
— The U.S. Post Office will be closed Monday and there will be no home delivery.
— There will be no federal, state, county or local courts open Monday.
— The Laurinburg Exchange office will be closed on Monday.