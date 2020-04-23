Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Woodburn Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken in through an unsecured window, stealing antique plates and food items totaling $120.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that her purse and medication totaling $70 were taken from the residence as people had been in and out all day.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — This or That Thrift Shop reported to the police department on Tuesday that several juveniles had thrown rocks at the windows, busting three of them.

LAURINBURG — Enterprise reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had keyed several vehicles, causing $4,800 damage.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pine Bluff reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had assaulted her on Azalea Drive. She was treated and released for her injuries.

LAURINBURG — A 49-year-old Laurinburg resident was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital on Wednesday after being stabbed in the stomach. He was treated and released. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Tyron Wortham, 32, of Hamlet was arrested Wednesday for a failure to appear warrant out of Scotland County. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Ramone Bines, 30, of Williams Street was arrested Wednesday for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Danny Seals, 40, of Todd Circle was arrested Wednesday for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was given a $1,000 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_annacrime-10.jpg