LAURINBURG — For the second straight year, Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be putting on a Murder Mystery Dinner.

The event will be held on March 14 beginning at 6 p.m. at Brick + Mortar in downtown Laurinburg. This year’s event will be seeing some changes from last year.

This year, Charlotte Murder Mystery will be leading the performance — a new group from last year, with more actors to entertain the guests.

“From an entertainment standpoint, more actors make it much more enjoyable,” said Director Bryan Graham. “And the new location is just going to be great. It’s a venue that’s used for receptions and banquets, so it will really help set the tone for the evening.”

The theme of the mystery will circle around the 18th tee of Porous Pines Country Club, where regional golf champion Holin Wunn met his demise.

“It’s a great event for adults to come and interact with the community,” said Recreation Coordinator Jeff Maley. “And get to enjoy a steak dinner while solving a mystery.”

Graham added the event would be a great date night for couples as well. Southern Way out of Gibson will be catering and the event will have beer and wine at a cash bar.

“Last time people just came for the event, but this year we’re hoping to have more of a social element to it,” Graham said. “We’re encouraging people to come a little early to get to socialize with members of the community and they can also stay after to if they would like.”

Tickets for the event are $25 per person and include dinner. There are 190 tickets available and are first come, first serve for those who wish to attend. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling Scotland County Parks and Recreation.

For information contact Scotland County Parks and Recreation at 910-277-2585 or visit the Facebook page Scotland County Parks and Recreation.

