Winter Wonderland brings Christmas cheer

LAURINBURG — Hundreds of children filled the gym at I. Ellis Johnson Elementary on Saturday to get toys, school supplies, books and more.

The 11th annual Winter Wonderland event was put on by the Scotland County NAACP and raffled off a handful of bikes along with the toys and other items.

“This is a bigger crowd than last year’s event,” said President Herman Tyson. “We’re trying to encourage not only gifts of entertainment but also of literacy and continue education across Scotland County.”

The NAACP partnered with numerous sororities, fraternities and other organizations to bring the event together including receiving a $500 donation from the McNair Foundation Inc.

“We provide scholarships and education assistance to students attending historically black colleges and universities,” Daryle McNair said. “I wanted to help support our youth … we’ve supported different students across the state of North Carolina and we try to look for students in those areas who might not have as many opportunities as those in larger cities.”

McNair currently resides in Charlotte but was raised in Laurinburg, and his father Charlie McNair Jr. was a founding president of the Scotland County branch of the NAACP which led to his decision to help support the branch.

Overall, organizers agreed that the event was a success as the children walked away with smiles on their faces along with new toys for the holidays.

“I’m surprised and excited about the turnout but everyone is leaving with something and that was our plan,” said the Rev. Garland Pierce. “We have some food packages for families so everyone is benefiting … we were excited about today and we’re very thankful for our sponsors who have helped with this event.”

