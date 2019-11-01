Sheriff’s Office to grow for cancer

Courtesy photo The Sheriff’s Office wore special shirts for the month of October for Breast Cancer Awareness. Now the employees are participating in No-Shave November. Courtesy photo The Sheriff’s Office wore special shirts for the month of October for Breast Cancer Awareness. Now the employees are participating in No-Shave November.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office might be looking a little different this month.

During the month of October, local residents might have seen deputies wearing black polos with pink badges embroidered on them in support of breast cancer awareness. Now Sheriff’s Office employees are continuing the trend of raising awareness.

Deputies are participating in No-Shave November, which goes through the entire month with participants forgoing shaving to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness.

According to Sheriff Ralph Kersey, each deputy who participates will give $20 and the money raised will go to somebody in the community who is battling cancer to help them during the holiday season.

“If the public sees us out there in uniform, it’s not that the sheriff has gotten slack,” Kersey said. “We’re doing it for a great cause.”

Kersey added that, if the public wants to make a donation, they can do so by calling the Sheriff’s Office at 910-277-3114.

