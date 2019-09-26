County now under slight drought stage

LAURINBURG — Scotland County is one of 45 counties in the western and central part of the state that have been placed in a moderate drought stage.

According to Meteorologist Jonathan Blaes with the National Weather Service in Raleigh, the northern part of Scotland County is now in the moderate drought stage, while the southern portion is in the abnormally dry stage.

“Because of the late summer, early fall weather pattern, the drought there is becoming more apparent,” he said. “And that pattern looks like it will continue for another week or 10 days.”

Blaes added that Scotland County will see above-normal temperatures continue and below normal rainfall.

“There is a slight chance for scattered showers or a quick thunderstorm on Friday or Saturday, depending on where you are in the county,” he said. “But things are likely to get worse before they get better, as far as the drought conditions are concerned.”

Klaus Albertin, chairman of the N.C. Drought Management Advisory Council, said in a news release issued by the Department of Environmental Quality on Thursday that water supplies, agriculture, fire threat and stream flows statewide are beginning to reflect the lack of precipitation.

Blaes said Scotland County received between 2 and 3 inches of rain from the ripple effects of Hurricane Dorian early in the month, but almost none the rest of the month so far. He said the normal amount of rainfall in the county during September is about 4.25 inches.

All of the counties listed in any stage of drought conditions are west of Interstate 95.

Conditions expected to getworse before they are better