Mike Causey

Not everyone plays fair. There are folks out there with sticky fingers, just itching to snatch your hard-earned cash. And they have some crafty ways to try to fool you.

Senior citizens, unfortunately, often find themselves in the crosshairs of these scammers, especially when it comes to their Medicare benefits.

Picture your mailbox being overrun with offers that seem too good to be true, your inbox flooded with dubious emails, or your phone ringing off the hook with smooth-talking con artists. Some may even show up at your front door.

They may sweet talk you and ask you for your personal information like your Medicare or Social Security number, or even your bank details.

It’s important to know that Medicare and the Social Security Administration do not call unsolicited. If you receive a call like this and they ask for your Medicare number, bank account or other personal information, you should hang up immediately. Also, no one is supposed to come into your home uninvited.

Here are a few simple tips to use to help you avoid being scammed:

— Stay sharp with unsolicited calls. If the phone rings unexpectedly with a suspicious offer or request for personal information, don’t hesitate to hang up immediately. Legitimate organizations won’t catch you off guard like that.

— Your safety comes first. If you feel uneasy during the call, dial 911 to alert the authorities.

— Guard your personal information. Keep your Medicare, Social Security and banking details close to your chest. n Get on the Do Not Call List. You can sign up online at www.DoNotCall.gov or by calling 888-382-1222.

— Get help from the experts. Call the N.C. Seniors Medicare Patrol (SMP) or the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) at 855-408-1212.

— Call Medicare at 800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227).

If you think someone may be trying to scam you or have any questions about a call or your insurance, you can call 855-408-1212 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to speak to a consumer expert and help you with your issue.

Stay sharp, keep your guard up and if something smells fishy, trust your gut. Don’t let those scammers make you a victim.

Mike Causey is the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner.