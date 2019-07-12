Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Champion Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that someone had broken into their motor vehicle and stole a wallet with a drivers license, credit and debit cards, a social security card, a stump grinder valued at $10,000 and a trailer valued at $500.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Center Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had broken the driver’s side window of her 2005 Honda Odyssey, causing $150 in damage.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — James Tyner, 34, of Grant Street was arrested Thursday for assault on a child under 12. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Mecca Edwards, 37, of Carver Street was arrested on Thursday for resist, delay and obstruct. She was given a $2,500 bond.

