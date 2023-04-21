My name is Matt Lamb, and I couldn’t be more excited to dive headfirst into the Sandhills’ news.

I will be writing primarily for the Richmond County Daily Journal, but will also moonlight for The Anson Record, and Laurinburg Exchange. I am a lifetime resident of the great state of North Carolina. I have a tremendous amount of pride in my home state and think North Carolina has far more to offer its citizens than most states. While born in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Morganton, I have had the opportunity to take residence all over North Carolina. From the sprawling cityscape of Raleigh to the coastal refuge in Wilmington, I can’t imagine living anywhere but North Carolina.

As a budding college student, I attended North Carolina State University in Raleigh, majoring in Political Science with a concentration in Law and Justice. While in college, I developed what would become a lifelong interest in geopolitics, international relations, and domestic policy. To this day, I do my best to stay abreast of historical and current events throughout the United States and the world. My post-collegiate professional experience has run the gamut, from schoolteacher, to contractor, and soldier.

Most recently, I spent the last five years as an active-duty Infantryman in the United States Army.

I currently live in Southern Pines with my wife, Nicola. I am extremely proud of her and left awe-struck by her compassion daily. She actively serves her community as a primary care provider at Primary Care of the Pines in Moore County. We love to travel, hike, and surf as much as we possibly can. We have a dog, Banks, and a cat, Kitty, that bring us more joy than most animals should.

Writing for the newspapers under the Champion Media umbrella is a tremendous opportunity for me. These publications are inextricably linked to the community, and I cannot wait to get out and get involved. I am a huge proponent of physical and print newspapers. I think there is something to be said for thumbing through a print newspaper, that highlights the events in and around town. The internet is great, and our papers maintain a digital footprint, but I will always be a fan of the old-fashioned news.

Overall, I am thrilled to get to know the people and places of this area. If you happen to run in to me about town, be sure to reach out — I love meeting new folks and putting names to faces.