LAURINBURG — At 3 pm on Thursday, April 6, 2023, Pixie Cottontail, AKA the Easter Bunny, hopped into Scotland County Memorial Library to visit with the children of Scotland County. With parents and grandparents in tow, a steady stream of children, ranging in age from infants to 10-year-olds, made time for a picture with the Easter Bunny. At the conclusion of their visit, each child was given an Easter coloring book and a candy-filled Easter egg. Pixie was due to hop back out at 5 pm, at which point the library will close for Easter weekend and reopen Monday, April 10.