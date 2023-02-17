LAURINBURG — Drs. Walter T. Jackson, Ill and Harriet M. Jackson were recognized Thursday night during the Scotland County Democratic Party annual Dinner at the Clinton Inn, Laurinburg. The couple was recognized by Governor Roy Cooper to receive The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award to commemorate their many years of leadership and public service. The award was a surprise while presented by Representative Garland Pierce.

Dr. Walter Jackson served his 35 years career with the Public Schools of Robeson County as a band teacher, guidance counselor, principal, and executive director prior to retiring as an Associate

Superintendent. Dr. Walter Jackson currently served as the Scotland County Democratic Party Chairman for the past 10 years.

Wife, Dr. Harriet Jackson served with Robeson County School System for 17 years as a teacher, guidance counselor, and principal. She was recognized as the Public Schools of Robeson County Principal of the Year 1994. Dr. Harriet Jackson returned to Scotland County where she served as a principal for 17 years prior to retiring. She was recognized as Scotland County Principal of the Year 1995-96. One of her most influential positions was to serve as the NCMSA Principal Representative at the state level and later becoming President Elect and President of the 22,000 members of the NC Middle School Association. She currently serves on the Scotland County Board of Elections.

Dr. Walter Jackson and wife, Harriet, wish to thank The Scotland County Democratic Executive Board, Precinct Chairs, Rep. Pierce, family and friends for your continuous support.