WALLACE — Grace Temple Fellowship Church will hosts its Third Annual Veterans Day Service at 3008 Hwy 9, Wallace, SC, on Sunday, November 13.

This year’s theme is “From Service to Servant.” An expression of our profound appreciation for all those who have served in the pursuit of freedom, and peace in service to our God and country. Guest speaker for the morning will be Pastor Kevan L Waiters, a Desert Storm era, War Veteran; retired Marine Master Gunnery Sergeant; South Carolina Constable and published author of the book entitled, “Brother to Brother, the miracles of family”

The church will also be recognizing the Fisher House, a home away from home for the families of Veterans receiving care at the VA Health Care System. The Fisher House provides temporary lodging in a comfortable and relaxed setting. Guest can stay at no cost for as long as their loved one is hospitalized. In honor of our Veterans, Grace Temple Fellowshipwill have a special collection as a fundraiser for a donation to the Ralph H. Johnson Fisher House in Charleston, South Carolina.