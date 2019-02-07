Optimist Club hears from the district governor

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange North Carolina East Governor Linda Shepherd spoke to the Optimist Club of Laurinburg during its weekly meeting Thursday. Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange North Carolina East Governor Linda Shepherd spoke to the Optimist Club of Laurinburg during its weekly meeting Thursday.

LAURINBURG — Optimist International is celebrating its centennial this year and, since Thursday was National Optimist Day, the Optimist Club of Laurinburg got to hear from the local Optimist governor.

Linda Shepherd is the 2018-19 North Carolina East governor and traveled from Elm City to speak to the local club. While she encouraged members to come to the various meetings and events being held, Shepherd encouraged the members to try and grow their numbers.

“We’ve been around for 100 years and I think we’re the best-kept secret in the whole country,” Shepherd said. “Whenever I tell someone about the Optimist Club I say it’s kind of like Rotary and Lions and Kiwanis, but our main emphasis is doing things for the youth and I’m really proud of the things that we do.”

Shepherd explained that she had to set goals and that her goals were very optimistic based on the Optimist International president’s suggestion of setting goals high — and if they’re not reached then there’s an advance in where they had been. Shepherd’s goal is to bring a new club in each of the six zones of her district.

“That puts some responsibility on you to help me,” Shepherd said. “Where can we build a club, what can we do to reach out to more people? I think we can do some more… There’s really no club between here and Goldsboro.”

She added that there are a lot of incentives to get new members to join or those who used to be active to come back such as $30 first year dues.

“You are surrounded by counties that do not have an Optimist Club,” Shepherd said. “I think they have needs, I think they have children who have needs.”

She offered several areas that could be potential for new clubs such as Red Springs, Fayetteville and even St. Andrews University. Shepherd added that younger people are who Optimist need to begin recruiting.

Shepherd also gave suggestions on how to get more kids involved, such as going to the school board or PTA meetings to get the word out on the essay and oratorical contests. She also encouraged the club to get involved with the junior golf program.

The district sends the most students to Florida for the Optimist International Golf Championship than any other district. At the championship, there are college coaches and it offers a way for students to get scholarships.

Locally, the Optimist Club is accepting registration for baseball and softball with registration online as well as in person on Feb 20-23 from 5 to 7 p.m. except on Feb. 23, where it is from 9 to 11 a.m.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange North Carolina East Governor Linda Shepherd spoke to the Optimist Club of Laurinburg during its weekly meeting Thursday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_IMG_7602.jpg Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange North Carolina East Governor Linda Shepherd spoke to the Optimist Club of Laurinburg during its weekly meeting Thursday.

Encouragesrecruitmentof youth