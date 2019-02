WILMINGTON (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a toddler who was run over by his father is in serious condition.

News outlets cite a Wilmington police release that says the father was backing out of the driveway Wednesday morning when the 17-month-old boy ran out of the house and into the vehicle’s path. The boy’s father was taking another child to school.

The family has not been identified.

No charges have been filed. Police are continuing to investigate.