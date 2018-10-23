Voices rise in the upcoming play ‘When Malindy Sings’

Photo courtesy of Tyrus Jones Storyteller Gwendolyn Rainer and Director Ella Gibson were interviewed at WLNC radio on Tuesday about the play. Photo courtesy of Tyrus Jones Storyteller Gwendolyn Rainer and Director Ella Gibson were interviewed at WLNC radio on Tuesday about the play.

LAURINBURG — The show must on, so … after a hiatus caused by Hurricane Florence, the play “When Malindy Sings” has new dates.

The cast is set and ready to go, picking up rehearsals two weeks after Florence caused the county to go into emergency mode. With the voices of seven singers, three actors and two musicians, the show is expected to be a popular ticket.

Director Ella Gibson was inspired by the poem, “When Malindy Sings,” by Paul Lawrence Dunbar and has put a new twist on the story. Actor Tyrus Jones gives an inside peek into the crafted play.

“The director brings the story into the 21st century, placing songs within stanzas, the characters speaking are a grandmother speaking to her granddaughter instead of a slave to a house lady in the poem,” shared Jones.

Jones will portray the author Paul Laurence Dunbar and will be joined by Gwen Rainer, Ayonna Gunter, Asilyn Pegues, Kendall Chalmers, Patricia DeBerry, Amanda John, Sherri Alford, Hazel Boatwright and Kesha Campbell.

“This production is under the umbrella of the community theatre Encore Theatre, Inc. and it is their first production with an all African-American cast,” said Jones.

Jones adds that the setup will not be the standard theater form — guests will actually get a 360-degree view.

“The stage will be in the middle of the Arts Center and the audience will be circled around; it’s called Theater in the Round,” said Jones.

The play will be performed on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Storytelling Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

