Public Health Matters

Child abuse and neglect have long been known to cause lifelong trauma. Trauma that puts those who experienced the abuse or neglect at greater risk of experiencing anxiety, depression, attachment difficulties, and low self-esteem both later in childhood and well into adulthood.

This long-lasting damage can present later in life when people who experienced abuse and neglect turn to alcohol and drugs to cope; or form unhealthy attachments that put them at a higher risk of experiencing domestic abuse, or even becoming perpetrators of abuse later in life.

Six hundred seventy seven. That was the number of unique children who were involved in cases of abuse and neglect in Scotland County from July 2019 to July 2020. That’s 677 cases where abuse and neglect could have negatively impacted a child for their entire life that could have been prevented with a new approach to parenting.

The Positive Parenting Program is a program new to Scotland County that can be used to prevent abuse and neglect in our community. One-on-one parenting advice, using the positive parenting program, is currently being offered at Scotland County Health Department. This unique program has been proven to decrease child abuse and neglect in communities where it is practiced, as well as increase parental satisfaction among parents participating in the classes where they learn to manage stress and address specific behavioral issues that their children might be experiencing.

While the program is currently only offered at the health department; there is grant funding available to help get it established in other areas throughout the county as well. The program is great for social workers, school counselors, pediatricians, psychiatrists, and other healthcare providers to use addressing issues related to abuse and neglect in the community.

If you are a parent interested in participating in the parenting program you can contact Scotland County Health Department at 910-277-2440 and ask for Sanquis Graham, Health Educator; Detrice Rogers, WIC Processing Assistant; or Michirena Lowry, Social Worker. If you would like more information on how to get trained to implement the Positive Parenting Program, you can contact Joseph Hutchinson at [email protected]