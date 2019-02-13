Purple potato roses will delight your loved ones

Impress your valentine with these thin slices of seasoned, purple potatoes rolled into pretty roses and baked to perfection.

Preparation time is just 15 minutes and cook time only 42 minutes, which means you can have these purple delights ready in less than an hour.

***

Ingredients …

24 purple potatoes

2 Tablespoons olive oil

¾ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

4 sprigs fresh parsley, for garnish

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray a 12-cup mini muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.

Wash purple potatoes and cut into very thin slices (short ways, so you have roundish pieces as opposed to long oval pieces). Place potato slices to a large microwave-safe bowl. Add oil and seasonings. Toss with hands to coat. Microwave potatoes for 2 minutes. Let cool.

On a cutting board or clean counter, place 15 slices in a row, making sure the slices overlap and are placed close together. (In other words, place one slice down, then the next on top of that one, but ¼” to the right.) Starting from the left, roll the line of potato slices up like a sleeping bag and quickly place in a cup of your prepared mini-muffin pan. Repeat with remaining slices until you have created 12 potato roses and placed in prepared pan.

Bake for 35-40 minutes or until browned on the edges but not too dark. Let cool slightly and serve with fresh parsley on the side for garnish.

