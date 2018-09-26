Turn your popped popcorn into cheesy bread squares

Popcorn is an amazingly versatile grain. With a little imagination and some common household ingredients, you can make tasty and original snacks in no time at all.

One of those is Cheesy Popcorn Bread.

***

Ingredients …

4 cups popped popcorn

1 cup yellow corn meal

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 egg

1 cup 2-percent milk

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 cup shredded jack or pepper jack cheese

1 (4 ounce) can mild, diced green chilies, drained, optional

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 400º F. Spray an 8-inch square baking pan with cooking spray; set aside.

Process the popcorn in a blender or food processor until finely ground.

Pour ground popcorn into a large bowl and stir in corn meal, sugar, baking powder and salt until blended.

Beat egg, milk and vegetable oil together in a small bowl and stir into popcorn mixture just until blended.

Scatter cheese and chilies, if desired, over batter and stir just until evenly distributed.

Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 25 minutes or until lightly browned at edges and tester comes out clean.

Cut into squares to serve.

For more recipes featuring popcorn — as well as fun facts, projects for children and much more — go to www.popcorn.org.