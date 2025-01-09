LUMBERTON — The John Brown “little” Big Band is described as an “11-piece band that has a big sound” and they will take the Carolina Civic Center stage at 7 p.m. on Feb. 8.

The group features the return to the theater of vocalist Shana Tucker, a favorite of North Carolina audiences. The Little Big Band will be performing the best hits of the classic and contemporary big band repertoire.

Touted by JazzTimes Magazine as a jazz talent “… whose imprint and vitality has already been quite visible,” Tucker’s style and sound has been described as a blend of Dianne Reeves, Joni Mitchell, and Tracy Chapman, with an efficient complexity that is reminiscent of Bill Withers. She has opened for internationally acclaimed artists including Norah Jones, Lisa Fischer, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Hamiet Bluett, Javon Jackson, the Blind Boys of Alabama and Indigo Girls.

Tickets for the show are $30 for individuals, $27 for seniors (60+) and military and $15 for students.. Group discount rates of $25 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance are available by contacting the box office.

Legacy Gospel Night

Following last season’s success with audiences, Denise Tichenor will also return to the theater with her band and full-singer ensemble for a night of gospel and memories at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22. This year’s gospel concert will also feature a full concert set by the legendary, international gospel artist, Vickie Winans. She will be performing many of her hits such as, “As Long as I’ve Got King Jesus” as well as “We Shall Behold Him” and so many more. The concert will also highlight many RevNation, national gospel artists, featuring many well-known gospel favorites like “Oh Happy Day” and some of their own original gospel music as well.

This show features a full band and singer cast.

Tickets for the show are $35 for individuals, $32 for seniors (60+) and military and $15 for students.. Group discount rates of $25 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance are available by contacting the box office.

Ticketing Information

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with credit card or cash 1 to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through our administrative offices in the theater’s second floor (enter on Fourth Street side), or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339. When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales one hour prior to a performance.