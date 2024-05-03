PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will host a two-week bioprocessing training to help students and residents prepare for entry-level positions in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

The short course is free and will be offered from June 17 to June 28 at UNCP’s Biotechnology Research and Training Center at Carolina Commerce and Technology Park (COMTtech) at 115 Livermore Drive in Pembroke, four miles southeast of campus.

Space is limited to 12 participants. The course will be held daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To add your name to the summer registration list, visit biomanufacturing registration.

This training is part of the Accelerate NC – Life Sciences Manufacturing initiative, funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge (BBBRC), which aims to build strong regional economies and support community-led economic development nationwide.

The Accelerate NC – Life Sciences Manufacturing coalition, led by the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, received $25M in BBBRC funding to build equity while supporting economic development across the state. North Carolina Central University, home to the Biomanufacturing Research Institute and Technology Enterprise (BRITE) and the HBCU/HAIU Coalition leader, worked closely with UNCP to offer bioprocessing training. The coalition includes Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Livingstone College, Saint Augustine’s University and Winston-Salem State University.

UNCP hosted the first cohort of training participants in January. Training applicants must be 18 years of age or older and must have a high school diploma or GED. Before starting the short course, students must complete five online modules. Upon completing the two-week free course, students will earn several certifications in biomanufacturing, including an advanced certificate in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. For more information, visit uncp.edu/biotraining.