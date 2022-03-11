LAURINBURG — A beautiful diamond heart necklace from Bob’s Jewel Shop of Laurinburg has been donated to be raffled off as part of the 36th annual Scotland Regional Hospice Golf Tournament. Dubbed “Lawson’s Gift,” the jewelry raffle is a highly anticipated part of the annual fundraiser with Lawson McCabe’s family donating the prize each year in his memory.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the first Scotland Regional Hospice diamond raffle fundraiser. The Lawson’s Gift Raffle (initially called the Diamond in the Rough raffle), began in the winter of 2002 when Bob’s Jewel Shop donated a custom-made diamond pendant to be raffled off as part of the annual golf tournament fundraiser that spring.

The beautiful stone was given in 2002 in loving memory of Lawson McCabe by his family. The McCabe family had always been a tournament sponsor, but wanted to do something special in appreciation of the care that Lawson McCabe received while in hospice. Since that initial donation, the family has made an annual jewelry contribution to the tournament in his memory and the generously provided jewelry has raised over a quarter of a million dollars in the last two decades (approx. $14,000 per year).

This year’s contribution is being called “the hospice heart” by the tournament’s staff and volunteers. The 1 ct. total weight heart-shaped pendant represents the compassionate care and love provided by hospice. Twenty-two beautiful diamonds line the 14-karat Gold pendant which hangs beautifully from an 18-inch, 14kt yellow gold mirror box chain.

The Scotland Regional Hospice golf tournament will take place on May 3-4 at Scotch Meadows Country Club and the raffle winner will be selected at the tournament’s closing ceremony on the evening of May 4. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at Bob’s Jewel Shop located at 110 West Church Street in downtown Laurinburg, at Scotland Regional Hospice located at 610 Lauchwood Drive next to the hospital, or by calling (910)276-7176.