BENNETTSVILLE, SC —Marlboro County High School students and supporters stood outside of the regular meeting of the Marlboro County Board of Education Trustees meeting Monday evening holding gold signs, saying “Keep Our Admins.”

For the last month, the town across the border has been dealing with the fact that the high school’s administrative staff had been told their contracts won’t be renewed next school year.

Monday’s meeting was the third meeting the district has held regarding the staffing issues at the high school and the results were the same, no word on the status of MCHS principal Jamane Watson’s status after the school year ends.

“We’re doing great things in our high school because of our administration team,” said 11th grader Alex Stroman. “I’m a junior, I’m going on to my last year of high school, so I want my same administration to come back so they can see me with that diploma walking across the stage. Some of my friends and classmates who graduated in 2021 weren’t that close to graduating. That administration team helped them, little do they know. 90% of the class of 2021 that graduated are off and doing successful things and I think it’s because of them.”

Stroman said Watson is a balanced principal, not someone who allows students to get away with starting trouble and not someone who’s stand-offish toward students.

The board entered into an executive session for about an hour and 45 minutes before being reopened to the public. When they returned from the session, board chair Jackie Branch, said no decisions were made and no actions were taken while in executive session. But the board did approve the assistant principal selections for the 2022/2023 school year that interim Marlboro County Superintendent Donald Andrews gave to the board. The names of the assistant principals were not released.

Watson, who is the first alum of Marlboro County High School to lead the school, previously worked as an assistant principal at Lumberton Senior High School. He was hired in Marlboro County in July 2020.

In an email to WMBF News, Watson said Andrews told him that his contract would not be renewed for the 2022-2023 school year because the district wanted to move in another direction. Branch is quoted in media outlets as saying that no one had been terminated from the high school, but a job listing for Marlboro County High School principal has been posted online for 22 days.

Parents and residents spoke at the meeting and questioned the number of meetings the board has had without any results or answers.

“Out of the last three meetings, we have not said anything about education,” Farrell Bethea, a parent, said. “It is time that these personnel issues come to an end. This is a school board meeting we’re not talking about education. We can not create a plan without a leader and until we get rid of the interim and all of the people he empowered, we are cheating our kids.”

Bethea said people in the county are tired of meetings that don’t resolve the issues they have questions about.

“We have 30 teacher vacancies, that should be our priority,” he said. “As long as we have this mess going on up here, nobody wants to come work here…Do the right thing, y’all.”

Cheris Hodges can be reached at (910) 506-3169 or [email protected]