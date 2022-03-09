GIBSON—When the town of Gibson meets tomorrow, it will be at the town hall.

And according to Mayor Gwen Arrigon, it should’ve been that way all along.

Gibson Town Commissioners meetings normally take place at the Depot in the center of town, but according to a town ordinance, the meetings should be held at the town hall.

“The only way to revise this is to go through proper ordinance amendment procedure see statute 160A-77 and 160A-78. Mr. Benshoff (town attorney) has also provided council with an ordinance amendment form that can be found in his email to council dated 2/22/22,” Arrigon wrote in a letter to the town council. “Now that this ordinance has been brought to light, Town Council has no choice but to observe their own Code of Ordinances and have all regular meetings at the town hall located at 4681 Main St. This will begin immediately with our next meeting Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the town hall building. Some concern has been expressed about space and such. Until council makes the proper steps in changing the location, we will just have to “make do”. My plan is clean up and get the back-room space or make room in the garage area ready for our next meeting.”

Thursday’s meeting is open to the public. And will be the first meeting the town has held since the hiring of a town clerk.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at (910) 506-3169 or [email protected]