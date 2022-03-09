Laurinburg — A generous gift of over $44,000 from the Laurinburg Kiwanis Club will endow a scholarship to support Scotland Health Care System employees in their pursuit of expanded professional education and continued growth in healthcare. One scholarship will be awarded annually to a current Scotland Health Care System employee who will, in turn, make a continued commitment to provide their wealth of knowledge to patients and their families throughout the Scotland Health Care System service area.

After almost 75 years, the Laurinburg Kiwanis Club has created a wonderful legacy as the club closes. The current membership established this scholarship to honor the long-standing dedication and support of the club’s many members since its founding. The establishment of this scholarship will support deserving employees well into the future and serve as a valuable recruitment tool for Scotland Health Care System to attract exceptional health care professionals.

“The Laurinburg Kiwanis Club has been an integral part of our community and its impact will be felt for years to come through this endowed scholarship,” says Kirsten Dean, Executive Director of Scotland Memorial Foundation. “We are so very grateful to the club for this thoughtful gift, and for their belief in the Foundation and Scotland Health Care System. Their generosity will make a positive difference for our communities, our staff and all of the patients we serve.”

Scotland Memorial Foundation will administer the application process for the scholarship in conjunction with the Human Resource Department at Scotland Health Care System. The first scholarship award is anticipated later in 2022.