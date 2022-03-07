LAURINBURG—Calvin McIntyre is the volunteer of the month at the Scotland County nutrition site.

For the last year, McIntryre has been helping with delivering meals, five to six days a month while working full time.

The site is run by the Lumber River Council of Government Area Agency on Aging. McIntyre delivers meals to seniors in the area. He started volunteering after seeing a newspaper article asking for help delivering food.

“I saw they needed help with Meals on Wheels and this was an opportunity to be a blessing,” McIntyre said.

When he’s out delivering meals to seniors in the community, McIntyre said he loves to talk with them and listen to what they have to say.

“Our seniors are so important,” he said. “And sometimes they’re lonely. So, when they see me coming, they get excited. If I can make them happy for that brief moment, that’s a blessing.”

Ursula Sellers, nutrition director, said McIntyre is a “joy to work with.”

“He works full time at night and he’s still able to fit in his volunteer time,” Sellers said. “He volunteers about six to seven times a month. And that’s really good because we don’t ask our volunteers to volunteer a lot. He’s given more of his time than some other volunteers.”

