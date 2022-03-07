LAURINBURG—Scotland High School was on a soft lockdown Monday after a threat was posted on social media Sunday.

According to a release from the school district, the threat is considered to be low.

SCS spokesperson Dave Wells said in a statement, “Last evening (March 6), a statement was released on our SCS website and social media pages regarding a “possible threat” situation at Scotland High School. Today, Scotland County Schools Superintendent, Dr. (Takeda) LeGrand and Executive Team member, Dr. (Dannie) Williams are at Scotland High School as a result of an additional post that was shared via social media. Scotland High School is on a soft lockdown with additional City of Laurinburg Officers and a K-9 on site today. Initial investigations believe the threat level to be low due to the virtual information that has been reviewed thus far. The situation is under control.”

Last night, Scotland High School Principal Brent Smith posted a message on Facebook to parents.

“This is Principal Brent Smith with an important message from Scotland High School. We are aware of a social media thread that is circulating in the community this evening. Law enforcement is investigating the source of this information and has been in frequent contact with the school administration. We take all threats to school safety seriously. School consequences will be assigned to those responsible and law enforcement has pledged that those responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. As an added safety precaution additional law enforcement will be on campus tomorrow to ensure student and staff safety.”

