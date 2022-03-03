LAURINBURG—March 6 is Black Balloon Day.

The Scotland County Health Department and its Opioid Prevention and Education Network will host Black Balloon Day in the area for the first time. The event will be virtual.

This day allows families, friends, and loved ones to celebrate the lives and memories of those they have lost to overdose.

Black Balloon Day has become a national and international event, bringing awareness to overdose deaths. As with many things with the opioid epidemic, Black Balloon Day began with a family’s loss. Diane and Lauren Hurley began Black Balloon Day in remembrance of Greg Tremblay. Tremblay, a father of four, is the son-in-law of Diane and brother-in-law of Lauren and died of an overdose when he was 38 years old on March 6, 2015.

Drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the United States. Opioid addiction is driving this epidemic. Americans are more likely to die of an opioid overdose than they are from a car accident or by a gun. Black Balloon Day helps create awareness around the important issue of providing support to those struggling with substance use disorder and their loved ones.

Drug misuse and overdose is a “wicked problem” in Scotland County and the O.P.E.N was created several years ago to improve outcomes – to educate and promote prevention and resources available and to care.