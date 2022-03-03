LAURINBURG—Thursday marked the first day of optional masking at Scotland County Schools. But if you’re a parent who wants your child to be exempt from wearing a mask on the school bus and in the classroom, you’re required to fill out an opt-out form and return it to the district.

The forms are available on the school district’s website.

Superintendent Takeda LeGrand told WLNC that school staff and guests to the Scotland County schools also have the option to go maskless as well.

According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 184 reported cases of COVID-19 in Scotland County in the last two weeks.

To download the school’s opt-out form, log on to scotland.k.12.nc.us

Cheris Hodges can be reached at (910) 506-3169 or [email protected]