LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of 24 inspections of area food service locations during the month of February.

Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed.

—Feb. 1: Food Lion South, Laurinburg, 99

—Feb. 1: Nic’s Pic Kwik Deli #3, Wagram, 91.5

— Feb. 1: Spring Hill Middle School Cafeteria, Wagram, 98.5

—Feb. 2: Biscuitville, Laurinburg, 97

—Feb. 2: Little Caesar’s Pizza, Laurinburg, 93.50

—Feb. 2: Mamie’s Drive-In, Laurel Hill, 97.5

— Feb. 3: Miyako Asian Bistro, Laurinburg, 91

— Feb. 14: Sycamore Lane School Cafeteria, Laurinburg, 97

— Feb. 15: Waffle House, Laurinburg, 91

— Feb. 15: Sam’s Grocery, Laurel Hill, 97

— Feb. 16: Scotland Inn Motel, Laurinburg, 89.5

— Feb. 16: Holiday Inn Express, Laurinburg, 95

—Feb. 17: Laurel Hill Primary School Cafeteria, Laurel Hill, 93.5

—Feb. 17: Laurel Hill School, Laurel Hill, 97.50

— Feb. 21: South Johnson Elementary School Cafeteria, Laurinburg, 98.5

— Feb. 23: T&J Grill, Wagram, 96

— Feb. 23: Comfort Inn, Laurinburg, 90

— Feb. 23: Starbucks, Laurinburg, 96

— Feb. 24: Hampton Inn, Laurinburg, 95

— Feb. 24: Golden Corral, Laurinburg, 95

— Feb. 25: Gilchrist Family Restaurant, Laurinburg, 94.5

— Feb. 28: Papa John’s, Laurinburg, 96.5

— Feb. 28: Pizza Inn, Laurinburg, 90