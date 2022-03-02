WADESBORO — Anson High School hosted their first CTE Expo, highlighting opportunities students have for career preparation.

Tour guides showed visitors around the campus with treats in store including a tour of the auto shop, refreshments provided by the Food Science pathway, and an Agriscience showcase which included animals such as marine life and chinchillas.

The high school’s automotive pathway uses a real, working auto shop teaching students automotive and customer service skills. They have live projects courtesy of students’ and staff’s vehicles. Students work in groups using three automotive lifts, three toolboxes, and stations. Their auto shop is ASE credited with updated and modern equipment, tools, and training for students to learn how to be successful mechanics.

The expo demonstrated Anson High School’s commitment to preparing students for the workforce.

***

WADESBORO — A man charged with multiple child sex crimes has been sentenced to at least 24 years in prison.

During the Feb. 14, 2022 session of Anson County Superior Court, Ceazar Ryan Rasay was convicted by a jury of felony counts of statutory sexual offense with a person who is 15 years of age or younger, second-degree forcible sex offense, taking indecent liberties with children, first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Judge Stephan Futrell sentenced Rasay to a minimum of 296 months and a maximum of 416 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

Detective Josh Martin with the Anson County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case with the help of the State Bureau of Investigations. The case involved Rasay performing sex acts upon a child while the child was asleep and recording the acts with his phone.

“This case crosses the spectrum of protecting minors, children and those that are helpless,” said District Attorney Reece Saunders. “My office is dedicated to being the voice for these victims and when we establish our own child advocacy center we will better meet the needs of these victims.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Matthew Victory and Michael Van Buren.

***

LUMBERTON — The steady decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Robeson County continued during the last week, with cases dropping by 28.8%.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 296 new virus cases during the seven-day period between Feb. 22 and Monday, down from the 416 cases from Feb. 15-21. This is the fifth consecutive week of a substantial decline in cases since the pandemic-record 3,525 cases in the county from Jan. 18-24.

There have been 42,446 total cases in Robeson County over the duration of the pandemic.

Seven virus-related deaths were reported in the county between Feb. 22 and Monday; this is an increase from the four deaths reported from Feb. 15-21. Robeson County’s pandemic death toll is now 512.

The county’s testing positivity rate is down to 8.9% over the last 14 days and 5.9% over the last seven days, just barely above the stated 5% goal. These figures have also steadily declined since a late-January peak.

These numbers come as more municipal, county and state governments, statewide and nationwide, lift mask mandates — including the Public Schools of Robeson County, which made masks optional for students starting Monday.

From Champion Media reports