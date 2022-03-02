LAURINBURG— To celebrate Read Across America Week, the Scotland County Memorial Library is hosting The Rainbow Fish.

Kids can meet the Rainbow Fish through Friday and have their pictures taken with the colorful fish.

March 2 was National Read Across America Day. The day was established by the National Education Association in 1998 to help get kids excited about reading. The day occurs each year on the birthday of children’s book author Dr. Seuss.

Jenna Maley, the youth librarian, said Read Across America Week is the kick-off for the library’s summer reading program as well.

March is National Reading Month and the library will be hosting virtual storytime every Thursday on Facebook. And kids, as well as adults, who come into the library can meet the Rainbow Fish between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and again between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The Rainbow Fish by Marcus Pfister is an international best-selling children’s book about a beautiful fish who learns to make friends by sharing his most prized possessions. The book is available through the library system if kids want to read it after meeting the fish.

“Anyone who stops by the library can meet Rainbow Fish and learn about the many things we have to offer this summer,” said Maley. And it’s going to be an action-packed summer for library activities.

According to Maley, there will be Monday morning movies, weekly craft activities and more.

“We have a new reptile handler coming called Critter Keepers,” she said. “That’s a replacement for the long-time program we used to have with Ron Cromer, which was called Snakes Alive. This program was recommended by Mr. Cromer. We also have the NC Aquarium coming, we have a science program coming with Mad Science, we have Mr. Tyris Jones coming for our storytelling. We just have a lot of activities planned for the summer.”

A full list of summer activities is available at the library’s front desk.

