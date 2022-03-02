LAURINBURG—Scotland County Schools athletic facilities are due for an upgrade and at Monday’s school board meeting, the group was briefed on a grant the district earned to do just that.

Michael Riles, the Scotland County School’s chief accountability and technology officer, told the board that the district received a $112,000 grant for K-12 athletic facilities. The grant, according to Riles is for repairs to existing facilities across the district.

“We are in the acceptance phase. We will create criteria aligned to the grant details and dispense to our principals so that we can begin to utilize those funds to make upgrades to our facilities,” he said.

Riles said all of the schools in the district will be eligible to get funding to repair athletic facilities and not just the high school.

In other business, the district recognized two key players at the meeting. Sycamore Lane Elementary School nurse Jilliane Chavis was honored for her work with contact tracing and going over protocols with parents as well as making sure the school staff engages in self-care.

The other key player award was given to Scotland High School assistant principal Michael Chapman. Chapman was honored for stepping up to additional responsibilities to make sure the school is successful.

