Through July 22

— Scotland County Schools will hold early registration for pre-K classes from Feb. 21 through July 22. To be eligible, youngsters must be 4 years old by Aug. 31. When registering, parents/guardians must bring the youngster’s certified birth certificate, Social Security card, current immunization card, current health assessment, current dental screening, proof of residence and proof of parent/guardian income. The schools participating in the NC Pre-K Program are Laurel Hill Elementary, South Johnson Elementary, Sycamore Lane Primary and Wagram Elementary. For information, contact the school in your area.

March 5

— Partners in Ministry will host a one day yard sale from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The sale will be held at 12 3rd St., East Laurinburg. For more information call 910-277-3355.

March 11

—Goodwin Chapel is having a drive-thru plate sale through March 12 starting at 11 am. To preorder a plate, which includes stew beef, rice, cabbage, corn bread and a drink or spaghetti with corn on the cob, salad and drink, contact Doretha Pearson at (910) 373-8427. Plates are $10.

March 25

— SEarCH will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Those interested in donating are encouraged to go online to make an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org.

April 22

— The Hasty Realty/Laurinbur After 5 free summer concert series will kick off in downtown Laurinburg with Envision from 6 to 9 p.m.

April 29

— The first Laurinburg After 5 concert of the year will kick off the two-day SpringFest event. Those who are participating in the FUNd Run-4-Life will have packet pickup from 3 to 6 p.m. and the concert with music from Envision will go from 6 to 9 p.m.

April 30

— The second day of SpringFest begins with FUNd Run-4-Life. The event will begin its registration at 7 a.m. and the run will begin at 8:30 a.m. there will be a 5K, 1-mile Fun Run and a kids zone. At 10 a.m. the Spring Art Festival will kick off with arts, crafts and food vendors along with live music, a community art show and a beverage garden.

May 20

— The Hasty Realty/Laurinbur After 5 free summer concert series will feature the Jebb Mac Band in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m.

June 24

— The Hasty Realty/Laurinbur After 5 free summer concert series will feature Jim Quick and Coastline in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m.

July 22

— The Hasty Realty/Laurinbur After 5 free summer concert series will feature New Local Band in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m.

Aug. 12

— The Hasty Realty/Laurinbur After 5 free summer concert series will feature the Tim Clark Band in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 6

— The Hasty Realty/Laurinbur After 5 free summer concert series will feature Too Much Sylvia in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m.

Ongoing

— The American Legion Post 50 site, located at the corner of Atkinson Street and Yadkin Avenue in Laurinburg, is offering COVID testing and vaccines Monday through Friday only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.