LAURINBURG—Crime reports from the Laurinburg Police Department through Feb. 27

Feb. 25

Break-in and larceny, North Main Street, taken was 35 pieces of OSB flooring, forced entry through a rear door

Break-in and larceny from within a motor vehicle, taken was two 9mm magazines/flashlight/vape / and $20, the vehicle was unsecured

36-year-old Shaquana Bethea of Bizzell Street was arrested for failure to appear in Scotland County court on charges of injury to real property, assault with a deadly weapon, jailed under a $1000 secure bond

Feb. 26

Break-In, East Church Street, nothing was taken, forced entry through the front door

20-year-old Maurice McCoy of Maxton was arrested for failure to appear in Robeson County court on charges of assault by pointing a gun, jailed under a $500 secure bond

38-year-old Jessica Locklear of Maxton, was arrested on a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and failed to appear in Robeson County court on charges of violating a domestic violation protection order, jailed under a $3000 secure bond

Larceny, Plaza Road, taken was a purse containing keys, $22 cash, financial cards, theft occurred inside of Smithfield’s Chicken and BBQ, the victim left the restaurant and forgot purse inside, came back 30 minutes later and it was gone

26-year-old Nicholas Jacobs of Raeford, was arrested on warrant out of Robeson County for assaulting emergency personnel, jailed under a $15,000 secure bond

40-year-old Patricia McNair of Mills Street, was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct, jailed under a $200 secure bond

Feb. 27

21-year-old Desmond Davis of Hillcrest Avenue, was arrested for failing to appear in Scotland County court on charges of hit and run, jailed under a $100 secure bond

31 -year-old Da’Michael Scurlock of Raeford, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny and first degree trespassing, jailed under a $2,500 secure bond

EBT card fraud, victim is a resident of Old Lumberton Road, suspect took $600 of his card.