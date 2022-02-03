LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department teamed up with medical professionals and educators to host a virtual town hall meeting about the COVID-19 vaccine and children.

Thursday morning, the health department hosted the event and took questions from the public about getting vaccines for children.

A panel took questions that ranged from “can the virus be spread by touching money” to “if people still contract the virus after getting vaccinated, why should their child take the shot?”

Moore County physician John Kerr said fighting this virus is layered and the vaccine is part of that, as well as wearing a mask and other protective measures.

“Your first thought is what’s best for my kid and we’re convinced that this is the right thing to do,” he said about the vaccine.

Kerr said if a child tests positive for COVID, it’s best to wait until the child is symptom-free before getting the vaccine so that it will be more effective.

During the town hall meeting, participants were also given door prizes, like grocery store gift cards and snack baskets. The town hall was a partnership with the New Rural Project and Healthier Together.

On Thursday at 7 p.m., there will be a second town hall meeting on Zoom and Facebook Live — participants can visit the Scotland County Health Department’s Facebook page to get access to the Zoom link.

The New Rural Project will host a free COVID-19 vaccine and testing event on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Everyone receiving a vaccine shot, first, second or booster shot, will receive a gift card, according to the group.

The New Rural Project is a non-profit organization that engages young and marginalized residents in rural communities to “amplify their voices through increased civil and electorial engagement.”

