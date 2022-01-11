Schools have a COVID contingency plan ready if needed

LAURINBURG — In its first meeting of the new year, the Scotland County Board of Education got an update on the district’s plans for dealing with rising COVID cases.

Scotland County has reported 1,081 cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks. Board Chair Rick Singletary asked if the school system could shift immediately to remote learning.

Scotland County Superintendent Takeda LeGrand said there would have to be certain things in place to close down a classroom or a school.

“It would be really hard for us to shut down as a district if we were to get to those numbers,” she said. “We would probably close down a classroom or a school versus shutting as a whole.”

But since the schools reopened, LeGrand said there has been a remote plan in place, principals have met with staff and the technology department has been working on making sure students have devices on hand.

“We did a fall check-in, we can do another check-in to make sure the classes are there,” she said.

Boardmember Herman Tyson asked what was the plan when bus drivers and cafeteria workers get COVID and can’t work?

LeGrand said right now the transportation department is working on a contingency plan and the school system does have backup bus drivers in case of an outbreak.

“We have 25 backup bus drivers and we need 66 bus drivers to operate daily,” she said. The 25 backup drivers are employees who don’t drive a bus full time but are ready to step in if the need arises.

“We want to make sure that in case of a shortage, we are able to provide transportation for our families,” LeGrand said.

Jamie Synan, chief academic officer, said to keep a hand on what’s happening with COVID and changing protocols, the district is in touch with the local health department daily and sometimes hourly.

“As we get updates or anything we contact Dr. [Eli] Caldwell or Donna Page, a communicable disease nurse,” she said.

However, there are not any classroom or bus capacity limits, according to the COVID tool kit, Synan told the board.

“When we started school, they removed those capacity guidelines,” she said.

Vice-chair Carolyn Banks asked if that was something that should be reevaluated.

“You think about it, the more students you have in a class, the higher that risk is. For the safety of all the kids, should we not look at that?” she asked.

The school system still has a mask mandate and Synan said face coverings help keep the students in schools. Banks said her concerns are about the more contagious omicron variant and wants the district to be proactive in stopping the spread and another potential school shut down.

“We can do some things on our own that doesn’t have to be mandated by the CDC,” she said.

In other business:

— The Board approved raises for local employees, bringing the minimum pay rate to $13 an hour. Employees who were making $13 received a 2.5% pay raise.

— January is National School Board Recognition Month, and the Scotland County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation at the meeting designating the month.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]