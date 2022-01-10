LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance has moved its annual MLK Unity Service online.

Monday morning, the group announced in an email that, due to “the surge of COVID cases and with a desire to ensure the safety of all, we have decided to worship virtually only.”

Last week, Scotland County Health Director Eli Caldwell told the county commissioners, “We expect that by the middle of January, Omicron will be the dominant variant in our region. What does that mean to us? That means that a lot of people will be getting sick but our understanding of the Omicron variant is that the clinical manifestations is different than the other variants.”

The unity service was initially scheduled to be in-person and virtual. Now, the event will be hosted on Zoom.

At this year’s event, the Scotland County Ministerial Alliance will be awarding Drum Major awards as the group celebrates the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

In December, the Rev. Darrel “BJ” Gibson, president of the Scotland County Ministerial Alliance, said the drum major theme comes from King’s 1968 speech in Atlanta, 63 days before he was murdered in Memphis.

“Dr. King preached the power of unity in families and communities, we continue to believe that the same unity is needed today,” Gibson said.

Awards will be given to individuals in the areas of business, civic affairs, social justice, and community service.

The event speaker will be the Rev. Ruby Lennon. To join the event, log on to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 4976654972 and use meeting ID 497 665 4972.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at chodges@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.