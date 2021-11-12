We must all spread the love

Xochitl Dixon wrote this devotional: “I sat on the pier during a vacation, reading my Bible and watching my husband fish. A young man approached us, suggesting we use different bait. He glanced at me as he fidgeted from one foot to another and said, ‘I’ve been in jail.’ He pointed to my Bible and sighed, ‘Do you think God really cares about people like me?’ Opening my Bible to Matthew 25, I read aloud that Jesus talked about His followers visiting those in prison. ‘It says that? About being in prison?’ he asked. Tears brimmed his eyes when I shared how God considers kindness toward His children a personal act of love toward himself. He said, ‘I wish my parents would forgive me too.’ He lowered his head and said, ‘I’ll be right back.’ He returned and handed me his tattered Bible. ‘Would you show me where to find those words?’ I nodded. My husband and I hugged him as we prayed for him and his parents. We exchanged contact information and have continued praying for him.”

Community, today we never know who we will encounter. On any given day we never know who will cross our path; we do not know who we will impact on any given day; whose life we will have an opportunity to change, lift or lead somebody to saving faith in Jesus Christ.

This is a reminder for those of us that have the Love of Jesus in our hearts that we are not to keep it to ourselves; that the opportunity will present itself to touch somebody and make a difference in His name; we will have in our lifetime, perhaps today an opportunity to spread the love; if we are alert, if we are tuned in to our surroundings, the opportunity will present itself because the only heart that Jesus have here on earth to spread His Love is our heart; the only hands and feet that He has here to reach out to somebody is our hands and feet; the only mouth that He has to speak here to somebody is our mouth.

If we are going to make a difference in the world with the people we come in contact with we must become conduits in the hand of Jesus to “Spread the love.”

Community, hearts are bleeding. Like the young man I just mentioned, I believe that God brought this man into the path of the Dixons; and they used the moment to touch a man who had been in prison and thought that even God did not love him; there are others all around us and some in prison thinking the same thing; that because they messed up; did some unscrupulous things; things that they are ashamed of; things that made even their mother ashamed. Things that, because they lived such an immoral life, that the love of God does not extend to them.

But that’s an indictment to the church and Christians in general; with all the Christians in the world, and all of the churches in the world, some on every corner with believers who are filled with the Holy Spirit how is it that somebody could feel this way; somebody is not “spreading the love!” and sometimes, because we do not want to get our hands dirty we ignore those who are actually reaching out for help; but that’s what we’ve been called to do.

Community, we are not called just to have church on Sunday and have revivals and that’s all; we can’t get too caught up in having church, that we forget the harvest that is around us, the “least of these (Matt. 25:31-45)” … and who are they? They are those we meet on a pier; while we are pumping gas, meet in a grocery store checkout line; on our jobs in the breakroom; They are the poor, the hungry, those in prison, those who are the forgotten, the downtrodden, the hurting, the prostitute, the child who has been sexually assaulted, those suffering from domestic abuse, the one whose arm is black and dark from shooting up drugs in their vein; they are the lost!

Jesus identifies himself with THESE; the overlooked, because THESE are the ones he came to save (Luke 19:10). The cross says he came to save them; so that when we touch one of these in His name He sees it as touching Him.

For about 5 years my wife and I had a prison ministry in Richmond County; every first Sunday morning we would drive up and minister through preaching to the inmates there; to see young men, good men who simply made mistakes; mistakes that some of us made but we didn’t get caught; to mingle with them, some of the most respectful young men I ever met, but just simply messed up somewhere; men and boys that deserve another chance but because they have been labeled, they sometimes struggle in society.

Community, hear me today when I say we have not been called to salvation to judge anybody! but we have been called to “spread the love to everybody!” to see people the way that Jesus sees them; and understand this; that whatever we do unto them we do unto him! Friends, we can’t stick our head in the sand or look the other way; we can’t just serve God when it is comfortable and convenient.

Friends, when we bless somebody, pray with somebody, feed somebody, comfort somebody or go to prison … INASMUCH as we spread His love to others, we do it unto Him. Let’s “spread the love.”

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor for Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.