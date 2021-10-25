Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kinlaw Drive reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole a 9mm Zigana handgun valued at $300. The vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Atkinson Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone broke into their residence and stole a Ruger .22 caliber handgun valued at $300. There were no signs of forced entry.

LAURINBURG — Edwards Wood Products on Old Lumberton Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that a gate had been left open and items were moved around. It was unknown at the time of the report if anything was taken.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Center Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had spray-painted their vehicle, cut all the tires and busted headlights, taillights and the front and back windshield with a total estimated damage of $2,500.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hall Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had busted the driver-side window, causing $100 damage.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Woodburn Road reported to the police department on Sunday that the front window of their residence had been busted out, causing an estimated $100 damage.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run to a Chrystler 200 that occurred on Lees Mill Road on Sunday.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — An 82-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that their bank account was accessed and an unknown amount of money is missing.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Justis Chavis, 37, of Red Springs was arrested Friday for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of controlled substance on jail premises, simple possession of Schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, protection order violation and resisting arrest. He was given a $35,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Gary McLean, 37, of Maple Street was arrested Friday for disorderly conduct, felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He was given a $25,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Danny Hunt, 48, of Wagram was arrested Saturday for felony breaking and entering and failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — David Harrington, 27, of Corona Avenue was arrested Saturday for felony conversion. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Charles Graham III, 34, of Grant Street was arrested Sunday for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting arrest. He was given a $16,000 bond.