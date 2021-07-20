A summer salad full of flavor, nutrients

Summer time = salad time and this Greek Potato Salad with lemon, mint and yogurt is a must try. It is light and full of nutrients to keep you feeling your best!

A light rendition of potato salad and a perfect pairing for grilled entrees such as chicken or fish. Bright herbs like mint and chives are mixed with white potatoes, cucumbers, lemon, and radishes for a delightful departure from the classic version we have all come to love.

***

Ingredients …

4 lbs. white potatoes

As needed Kosher Salt

1 tablespoon Lemon Juice

2 cups Greek Yogurt

2 tablespoons Mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon Mustard

1 tablespoon Lemon Zest

5 each Hard-Boiled Eggs, peeled and roughly chopped

1 cup Radishes, sliced ¼ inch pieces

1 cup English Cucumber, diced ½ inch cubes

¼ cup Fresh Mint, chopped

¼ cup Fresh Chives, chopped

As Needed Freshly Ground Black Pepper

***

Directions …

In a medium pot, add potatoes and about 2 teaspoons of salt; add enough cold water to cover, place the lid on top and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook the potatoes until they are fork-tender, about 15-20 minutes. Drain potatoes in a colander and let cool for 10 minutes uncovered.

Slice potatoes into small rounds and transfer to a large salad bowl. Add the lemon juice and 1/2 tsp salt, toss gently with a rubber spatula and set aside.

In a bowl combine the yogurt, mayo, Dijon mustard, and lemon zest. Add in the potatoes, eggs, radishes, cucumber, mint, and chives. Stir to combine and adjust the seasoning with the salt and pepper.

Chill the potato salad in the fridge for at least 2 hours before enjoying.

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.