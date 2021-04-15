Larceny

LAURINBURG — Southeast Farm Equipment reported to the police department on Wednesday that eight rolls of hay bale net wrap valued at $3,181 were stolen. There is a person of interest and the case is under investigation.

Recovered firearm

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department recovered a stolen firearm from Kings Pawn. The rifle had been reported stolen out of Fayetteville in 2008. The case is still under investigation.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A 59-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Wednesday that they had sent out $750 after receiving a fraudulent phone call requesting Google Play cards.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Shannon Arnold, 36, of Creedle Street was arrested Wednesday for simple assault. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Van DeBerry, 20, of Gibson was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $1,800 bond.