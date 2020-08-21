Blood drives scheduled in the region

Every two seconds in the United States, someone is in need of blood, and because of COVID-19, supplies are reportedly lower than ever.

To help alleviate that problem, a number of blood drives are scheduled to be held in the region.

They include:

— Friday, Aug. 28, at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Laurinburg from 12:30 until 5 p.m.

— Tuesday, Sept. 1, at St. Andrews University in Laurinburg from 1 to 5:30 p.m.

— Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church from noon until 4:30 p.m.

— Thursday, Sept. 3, the Laurinburg Masonic Lodge from 2 until 6:30 p.m.

— Friday, Sept. 18, McColl (South Carolina) Pentecostal Holiness Church from 2 until 7 p.m.

Organizers of these drives are asking for regular blood donations and “power red” donations, which is a donation that collects the red cells but returns plasma and platelets to the donor. A regular blood donation does not require a specific blood type, however, a “power red” donor must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A-negative, B-negative or O blood.

Elisabet Lebron, a volunteer for the American Red Cross, has been participating in blood drives since 2014. She says that the most important information for potential donors to know is that scheduling an appointment online will get donors in and out of the blood drives quickly. Walk-in appointments may be taken at some locations, but it is preferred if donors make an appointment beforehand.

Lebron also stresses the need for volunteers in Scotland County.

“There aren’t many volunteers here,” Lebron says, “We are always looking for volunteers to help with the blood drives. Businesses, civic organizations and schools are also encouraged to sponsor a blood drive.”

To schedule an appointment to donate, donors may visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.

Kelsie Lopes is a summer intern for The Laurinburg Exchange.