‘Guns Down, Water Guns Up’ event is Saturday

LAURINBURG — A movement to end gun violence is coming to Scotland County.

All across America, the “Guns Down, Water Guns Up” movement has been encouraging youth to find a safe alternative to violence. In Scotland County, youth are being encouraged to come duel it out with water guns at I.E. Johnson Park on Saturday starting at noon.

This event will be open to anyone interested in supporting this movement.

Eurehus “Reek” Pate, the main organizer of the event, is inviting the community to come together to fight gun violence. After losing a loved one to gun violence in 2009, Pate was inspired to put together an event that would teach our youth that as a team, we can go further and make a difference. Last year, Pate organized his first “Guns Down, Water Guns Up” event.

According to Everytown Research, in an average year 1,350 people die by guns in North Carolina. With a rate of 13 deaths per 100,000 people, North Carolina has the 24th highest rate of gun deaths in the US. Scotland County has experienced a 14% increase in gun violence since 2009. 34 deaths attributed to gun violence were reported in Scotland County from 2014 to 2018, with a rate of 20 deaths per 100,000 people.

Pate’s goal for the event is to try and reach as many kids as possible.

“I want to reach out to our youth and show them that there are people out here that really care, and that life is precious and valuable,” Pate said. “Gun violence not only takes a life, it takes someone’s family away.”

When asked about last year’s turnout, Pate says there were more people than he originally anticipated, and hopes for a similar turnout this year. The Laurinburg Fire Department came out to fill water tanks for the water guns in 2019 and plan to join the event for the second time this year.

“To the youth of Scotland County, I’ve been in your shoes before …” Pate said when asked if there is anything he would like to add. “Every action doesn’t need a reaction. Don’t hesitate to reach out. Let’s continue building the community …”

