Laurinburg Institute to hold banquet and more

LAURINBURG — Alumni of the Laurinburg Institute are being urged to celebrate the school and inductees during Laurinburg Institute’s Hall of Fame Banquet.

Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, the National Alumni of Laurinburg Institute weekend will be held to include the community as well as the alumni.

“The public is invited and we hope that officials and county leaders attend as well,” said Frank McDuffie Jr., headmaster of the Laurinburg Institute. “The objective is for people to come together with different talents in Laurinburg.”

He added that alumni will come to have a weekend jam-packed with events full of education and fun.

“Alumni from across the country will come back to Laurinburg to celebrate,” said McDuffie. “We will have several events like the Meet and Greet on that Friday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Hampton Inn. All alumni will attend and people who had family members attend also can come.”

He says that on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a community forum will be held at Bright Hopewell Baptist Church.

“There will be presenters there to speak on diverse topics like grant writing, mothers teaching their children to read, and other initiatives,” said McDuffie. “It will be full but citizens can come out.”

That evening, the Hall of Fame Banquet will start at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Inn.

“We are finalizing the list but we will have a full plate of inductees to be honored,” added McDuffie.

Certificates and plaques will be awarded and a social will follow the event.

“We hope the ultimate benefactor with be the institute and the city of Laurinburg,” said McDuffie.

Tickets for the National Alumni of Laurinburg Institute weekend are $55 and Hall of Fame Banquet tickets are $50. Both can be purchased at the Clinton Inn, the Laurinburg Institute, or from Gladys Ingram. Call her at 910-760-4292.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3159 or [email protected]

Laurinburg Institute to hold banquetand plenty of activities for alumni