1. “We are thrilled to honor St. Andrews University as the Grand Marshal of the 2023 Laurinburg Christmas Parade! For over 60 years St. Andrews University has been an integral part of the makeup of our community and this is the Chamber’s way of letting the faculty, staff, students and alumni know that we appreciate the impact St. Andrews has on Scotland County,” stated Chris English, executive director of the Chamber.

2. “These grant funds exemplify the County’s unwavering dedication to fostering affordable housing and sustained economic growth within the historic I. Ellis Johnson area,” said SCAP CEO, Ericka Jones Whitaker. “The community is in dire need of affordable housing, and we are deeply appreciative to be a part of this endeavor to uplift this remarkable community. At the heart of our mission lies the commitment to empower the individuals we serve, and we firmly believe that one of the most impactful ways we can achieve this is by providing high-quality, affordable housing to this community.”

3. “I want to thank my team for securing this historic $7.4 million in funds from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency,” said Lumbee Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery. “We look forward to building 30 single-family homes and securing a brighter future through homeownership for these Lumbee families.”

4. “As we start hospice month today, we want to take time to celebrate the important role that each of you play in the lives of others,” said Dr. Valeriana Esteves-Jute. “From the administrators to the nurses, to the aides, to the social workers, to the volunteers, to the chaplain… you are all important to these families during a critical time in their lives. A word, a smile, a touch – those things can bring so much comfort. It’s a lot of work and it’s a sacrificial love that you have to give and I want to tell everyone how proud I am of you and how much I appreciate every person here.”

5. “Playing Fore a Cure is one of our most popular tournaments, as you can tell by the turnout,” Retired Golf Pro Chip Wells said. “We get a lot of compliments on this event every year. People come out and have a good time- it’s almost like a party. The volunteers who work for Live Like Madison work really hard on it. It’s not put together a week or a month before, they work on it year-round. It’s outstanding and for a great cause.”

6. “We know both flu and COVID-19 can lead to severe complications and even death in some cases,” said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH. “As flu season ramps up and COVID-19 is still circulating, it is very important for people to get their annual vaccines, practice good hand hygiene and stay home when sick.”