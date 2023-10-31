1. “I hope this is really something this community and the alumni can be proud of. I hope that we have taken your vision, thoughts and all your recommendations and put them right here … Come back in weeks to come because you’re going to see more in there that really supports what happened at I.E. Johnson.” — Scotland County Manager April Snead

2. “As in past years, we will hold a silent auction which can be accessed online first but items will be on display that night. We’ll also have raffle tickets, a wine wall, a live auction, and fund the need which is the paddle raise portion of the evening … the silent auction website went live on Monday but we will still add items every day. We have some great Live Auction items that our guests will be able to bid on in person. Our auctioneer will be Scott Matthews from Spivey’s Corner, he has a great way of getting people excited about giving.” — Scotland Memorial Foundation Executive Director Misty McMillan

3. “Just three short years ago we had one gym here in Scotland County in Parks and Recreation and it didn’t even have air conditioning,” said Bryan Graham, Scotland County’s Parks and Recreation director. “Look how far we come in those three short years.”

4. “Adding 16 new officer positions to our Wildlife Law Enforcement Division, along with the extra capacity to train officers, will allow us to better protect and conserve our state’s wildlife, habitats and natural resources,” said NCWRC’s Executive Director, Cameron Ingram. “It will allow us to keep our public safe on waterways and lands that everyone enjoys.”

5. “I am grateful for our fairgoers, vendors and businesses that support the fair,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “It is a celebration of the best of North Carolina and feels like an annual reunion that brings together everything that makes North Carolina a great place to live. It is also a celebration of our state’s $103.2 billion agriculture industry, from the daily farm families highlighted, the mock tobacco auction, livestock competitions and horse shows to the horticultural displays, Got to Be N.C. Agriculture Pavilion and soil and forestry exhibits.”

6. “Once again, we encourage all eligible educational institutions and government employers to apply for their IDs to be approved for voting. Getting their IDs approved will help ensure their students and employees are best equipped to participate in our state’s elections,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “The State Board is ready to assist these institutions and governmental entities as they work through this approval process.”