LAURINBURG — Mary Brayboy Munger, 69, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at her home.

A funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the McDougald Funeral Home Bumgarner Chapel, officiated by Rev. Dearwin Cook. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the chapel.

Born July 22, 1949 in Scotland County, she was a daughter of the late Iron Brayboy. She received her Master’s degree in the Education industry and worked as a counselor in the school system for many years after retiring with 20 years of service from the United States Army. She enjoyed photography and crocheting and was just an all around giving person with a big heart.

She is survived by her son, James Munger (Pandy) of Southport; granddaughter, Bryttney Williams of Laurel Hill; nieces, Sarah Brayboy of Laurinburg and Joann Locklear of Maxton; nephews, Griffin Brayboy of Lumberton, Franklin Brayboy and Leslie Brayboy, both of Maxton, and Britton Brayboy, Jr. of Laurinburg; brother, William “Bill” Brayboy of Maxton; great nephews, Tyler Brayboy of Fayetteville, Christian Brayboy and Nick Locklear, both of Maxton; and great niece, Linda Locklear of Maxton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdougald.com