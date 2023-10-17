1. “This year we took the challenge and said we’re going to have it up and running for John Blue.” — Leon Butler, a member of the Historic Properties Committee.

2. “In the past couple of months, we reached out to our readers, asking for nominations of individuals in our communities who selflessly do good without any expectation of reward … We’ve gathered to celebrate our angels—men and women who, through a variety of selfless acts, have touched the lives of others.” — Amy Johnson, General Manager of The Laurinburg Exchange and the Herald-Advocate.

3. “We still want to echo that in the community that parents, remember your young people are responsible for their actions … We want to encourage parents to continue to emphasize daily the importance of what they’re coming to school for because if not, there are consequences and after it’s done, it’s done,” Scotland County School Board of Education Chair Rick Singletary.

4. “We did have a slight decrease in numbers from 2021,” said Tourism Development Authority Director Cory Hughes. “But with 2021 we were coming off of COVID-19 so more people were wanting to get out … I love the fact that we had around 4,500 people enjoying entertainment in Scotland County over the weekend.”

5. “Addressing food insecurity is a key priority for our company, and we are honored to partner with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and the N.C. State Fair again this year to fight hunger,” said Steve Evans, vice president of community development for Smithfield Foods. “Last year, Smithfield’s donation of 500,000 servings of protein contributed to more than 214,000 pounds of food collected for this event, the equivalent of 303,425 meals for those facing hunger in North Carolina. We look forward to having an equally big impact again this year, and encourage everyone to join us in this important cause.”

6. “These are people who are squarely in the gap,” NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley said. “They make money. They’re working. Eighty percent of the people who would benefit from Medicaid expansion work.”