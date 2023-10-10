1. “Since COVID, it’s been like starting all over again and last year, we had fewer teams,” said Stewart Thomas, who co-chairs the Relay for Life. “We got more teams this year … We got a lot of participation.”

2. “A lot of veterans struggle after getting out. You’re trying to get your mind around civilian living again because you’re so used to the structured mindset … I was just looking for assistance for whenever I moved here — the furnishings for my new home — because I have four children. It is just me.” — U.S. Army Veteran Illisha Lear.

3. “National Night Out builds our community,” Laurinburg Police Department Chief Mitch Johnson said. “It takes a community to raise our children. That’s why the focus of this event is not only children, but also the community partners and family members tasked with keeping our children safe. As police, it’s important that we collaborate and build partnerships for this purpose.”

4. “There was an open, productive conversation from all parties present. I was left with the impression that the correctional administrators take these allegations seriously, and will work with officials including myself to evaluate the most urgent changes that need to be made.” —Rep. Garland Pierce speaks about Scotland Correctional Institution.

5. Medicaid expansion is the most significant health care investment for North Carolina in decades, and we’re working hard to let people everywhere know how to apply,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Finally, lower wage workers, veterans, rural communities and many others will get the health insurance they’ve needed for so long to keep them healthier, treat sickness earlier and get them help in fighting the opioid crisis.”

6. “Our Newborn Screening Program will use this grant to improve data systems, expand educational activities, and enhance our laboratory and follow-up procedures,” said Dr. Scott Shone, director of the State Laboratory of Public Health at NCDHHS. “This work supports the Department’s family and child well-being priority by improving the health of newborns throughout the state for years to come.”